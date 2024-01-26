Coca-Cola Hbc Italy, the main bottler of The Coca-Cola Company brand products on the national territory, today announced an investment of over 42 million euros in the Oricola (AQ) factory in Abruzzo. Thanks to this investment, they will be operational by the end of the year 2 new lines for the production of cans, the first in the history of the plant, until now dedicated to recycled plastic products (rPET). The expansion project was presented during an institutional visit to the factory site by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida, the President of the Abruzzo Region, Marco Marsilio, and representatives of the communities locals, including the Mayor of Oricola, Antonio Paraninfi.

The two lines, one of which will be dedicated to the production of energy drinks, will be inaugurated in two distinct phases: the first phase already scheduled for the next few weeks, the second by the end of 2024. The new machinery, equipped with the best technology available in the market, will also allow a reduction of over 25% in the energy intensity necessary to bottle one liter of drink. Thanks to this important investment, once at full capacity the factory will be able to double the volumes produced and will guarantee over 50 new jobs, excluding related industries.

“Oricola is historically a cutting-edge plant: it was among the first production sites in Italy to use recycled plastic and today, with the announcement of the new modernization and expansion, we confirm the central role of this factory and this Region in the growth strategies of Coca-Cola HBC Italia”, declares Giangiacomo Pierini, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director of Coca-Cola HBC Italia. “Despite the difficulties in our sector linked, for example, to the increase in raw material costs, further investments are envisaged in the company's strategies, without prejudice to the concern about the risk of the Sugar Tax coming into force in July”.

“We want a stronger and more competitive Italy. This goal also depends on the investments we manage to attract and our ability to allow companies to act, in line with our reference values, such as that of quality, which makes us protagonists in the whole planet. The new investments of this industrial plant are aimed at improving production also from the point of view of environmental impact. An attitude that we consider virtuous and which puts us in a position to support it”, comments Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture , Food Sovereignty and Forests.

“This is a very important investment for our territory, which will make the Coca-Cola HBC Italia plant in Abruzzo increasingly innovative and central in the national economic system, both in terms of environmental sustainability and employment”, comments the President of the Region, Marco Marsilio, who expresses his own satisfaction and that of the entire regional council. “With the launch of the two new can lines, the Oricola plant marks yet another leap forward, creating the conditions for doubling the volumes produced and fueling further related industries. As the Abruzzo Region, we are extremely pleased that Coca-Cola HBC Italia has confirmed that it is focusing heavily on this site, modernizing and expanding it in view of future challenges – concludes Marsilio – and for our part we will be happy to continue this extraordinary collaboration in the interest of our community.”

“In a difficult period, the growth of Coca-Cola HBC Italia continues in the Oricola area. A growth to which our community will be close, in the same way in which the company has always been close to its social improvement over time”, concludes Antonio Paraninfi, Mayor of Oricola. The relevance of Abruzzo for Coca-Cola HBC Italia is also confirmed by the important economic and employment implications generated by Coca-Cola in the region. According to a recent SDA Bocconi School of Management research, Coca-Cola in Abruzzo confirms itself as the leading employer in the soft drinks industry, creating directly and through its induced 1,384 jobs. Furthermore, in 2022 the resources generated and distributed to the main players in the regional economy in the form of salaries, purchases of goods and services, investments, taxes and contributions amount to 46 million euros.