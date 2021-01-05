Coca-Cola European Partners plant in Malaga. EFE

Coca-Cola European Partners has chosen the Netherlands as the Member State of origin after the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union for the purposes of the Transparency Directive, as reported by the bottler this Monday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Coca-Cola European Partners is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London and the Spanish Stock Exchanges. This is the second firm that communicates to the CNMV its decision to change the Member State of origin. For regulatory purposes, it is leaving the UK, although it will continue to do business in the country.

The other was Berkeley Energía. In this case, it has communicated that the company’s Member State of origin for trading its shares in the European Union will automatically cease to be the United Kingdom and will become Spain and the competent authority the CMNV, after the consummation of Brexit.

However, the shares of Berkeley Energía, owner of the Retortillo uranium mine project (Salamanca), will also continue to trade on the Australian and London Stock Exchanges. On December 14, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition renewed the initial authorization as a radioactive installation of the project in Salamanca until its construction is definitively approved.