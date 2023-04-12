The interest group of LGBTI people COC calls for the rainbow flag to be hung out on Saturday in response to last week’s violent incidents. The rainbow flag of COC Eindhoven and the region was ripped away on Saturday by a group of twenty hooligans, which is why the interest organization will hang a new flag on Saturday afternoon. Several COC departments see this as a good moment to fly the flag in other places as well.

