It’s been rumored for a while now that we’re getting a new Karate Kid movie. This will see Daniel LaRusso team up with Mr. Han from the 2010 version to train a new warrior. However, it seems that this will not have much connection with the last season of Cobra Kai.

The popular spin off series, Cobra Kaiis currently preparing for the arrival of its final season. Following this, its creator spoke about whether it will work as a bridge with the new film. karate Kid. His answer is no, so we shouldn’t expect any details about Daniel’s next adventure.

The series creator expanded on his response by saying that They are not involved in any way with the production of the new film. This one is entirely Sony’s doing, while they’re working with Netflix. Though LaRusso appears in both, there are no shared narrative threads.

Source: Netflix

The creators of Cobra Kai are focused on their final season and bringing closure to everything they started. As far as the creator understands, the new film is part of its own universe and is very independent of what we saw in the series. Will we really not have any reference to everything that happened with Johnny?

When is the final season of Cobra Kai and the next Karate Kid movie coming out?

The last season of Cobra Kai will release its first five episodes on July 18. Another wave of five episodes will then arrive on November 28, and finally the rest will be released sometime in 2025. Although they do not have an exact date, it seems that they will arrive at the beginning of the year.

Regarding the new movie karate Kid, Sony Pictures has already set its release date for May 30, 2025. We’ll probably have our first trailer for the new movie by the time the series centered on Johnny and Daniel’s rivalry is over. Do you think it will be a success?

