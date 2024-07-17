One of the key moments of the series Cobra Kai from Netflix was that Terry Silver, one of the villains of the series, is arrested by the police. When that happened, many people began to wonder who the owner of this dojo is, and now there is an answer to that question.

This comes from Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of the show, who clarified the situation ahead of the premiere of its sixth season on July 18, 2024. His comments come from a recent interview.

The first thing he answered to the question he was asked was ‘For the first time since the first episode of the series there is no [un dojo de] Cobra Kai in Valley’. But then he added ‘It remains to be seen if that means it’s over for good, because as you said before Cobra Kai never dies.’.

Hurwitz highlighted ‘This is a new and interesting place to start, seeing all the characters we care about dealing with the consequences of victory.’.

The co-creator of Cobra Kai highlighted ‘We’re going to try to let the characters enjoy themselves as much as they can before the conflict rears its ugly head’.

This comment makes sense as the dojo’s previous master, John Kreese, is still a threat to Miyagi-Do’s Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Kreese now has Kim Da-eun’s support to exact revenge and stand up to his enemies, defeat them, and humiliate them in the process.

Jon Hurwitz concluded by saying ‘Terry Silver’s Cobra Kai is gone forever. It was destroyed at the end of last season and we’re seeing the remnants of that being scrapped and demolished.’.

But as they say, this one cannot be destroyed, so it is to be expected that it will return in some form in the new season, which will also be the last. In that sense, we can only wait and see what the team in charge of the series has prepared.

With details from EW. Apart from Cobra Kai We have more information about series in TierraGamer.