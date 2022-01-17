cobra kai It has become one of the most popular series on Netflix. On December 31, 2021, the fourth season premiered, which brought new memorable moments for fans of the series and the movie saga. karate Kid. Recently, it was revealed which of all the characters has the most fights won and it is neither Johnny Lawrence nor Daniel LaRusso.

What do we see in Cobra Kai season 4?

“The ‘dojos’ Miyagi-Do and Fang of Eagle team up to defeat Cobra Kai in the All Valley Karate Championship for under 18s. Whoever loses will have to hang up their ‘gi’. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby throws the rest at Cobra Kai, the fate of All Valley hangs in the balance like never before. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Will Daniel and Johnny be able to bury the hatchet after decades to defeat the Kreese? Or will the Cobra Kai become the benchmark for karate in All Valley?

The Cobra Kai character with the most fights won

According Netflix, Tory Nichols is the one who has won the most fights so far in history. The statistics presented are the result of the sum of the four seasons, three movies and five All Valley tournaments.

Cobra Kai fight statistics. Photo: Netflix

The character played by Peyton List has a total of 19 fights, of which 15 ended in victory, three in defeat and had only one draw. In second place of fights won we find Robby Keene, fighting about 23 times and a balance of 11 wins, eight falls and four draws.