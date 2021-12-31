“It is an honor and I feel moved”, confesses the actor Xolo Maridueña who thanks to his character of Miguel Díaz in Cobra Kai, has managed, without intending to, that many young Latinos identify with him.

“It’s something I think about a lot and at the same time it’s fun to know that I can be an inspiration when there are many things that I am unsure of. My Spanish is terrible, I have a Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian part, but with many of those parts I am not connected ”, recognizes the 20-year-old during a meeting with the press through Zoom.

In the story of Cobra Kai, (which opens its fourth season on Netflix today), he plays a teenager of Ecuadorian descent who becomes the student and friend of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whom he admires as his mentor. In real life, Xolo Maridueña was born in California and although he has Latino roots from his parents, like many other young descendants born and raised in the United States, he is not very involved with his origins.

“I think potentially in the future what could be inspiring about my figure is the idea that a language, the color of your skin, or your past have nothing to do with how Latino you are. I think it is something that is not talked about, it is stigmatized. I feel like a foreigner when I enter a space with many people with whom I should feel empowered, because in reality I don’t have that much of them. It is a bit difficult and interesting to explore this past, I appreciate it very much ”, explains Maridueña.

For his partner Gianni DeCenzo (20), who plays Demetri, all the youthful characters of Cobra Kai are different from each other and have grown over time. “My character starts off as a kind of nerdy guy, but in this fourth season he becomes a more confident fighter and starts doing fight scenes that everyone else does. I feel that personally I am more flexible and more confident in my karate skills, ”he says.

Jacob Bertrand (20) who plays Hawk adds: “In terms of change, I think my character has made a journey of self-love, of self-acceptance, he is trying to get to know people, working better on that”, says the former Disney boy.

Hawk and Demetri. Bertrand and DeCenzo. Photo: broadcast

In addition, the three twenty-somethings celebrate that Cobra Kai allows the female characters to shine and makes the audience identify with their diverse roles. “I think something great about our show, and what’s happening in Hollywood and the entertainment industry as well, is that regardless of your color, gender or sexuality now you can see yourself in a lot of characters. For example, in Cobra Kai, I see a lot of pieces of me. I think that as we become more inclusive and the films and series that come out become more representative for the audiences that see us, the better, ”says Xolo.

“I think the show does a good job of showing different perspectives of people. We have everything, it’s amazing to be able to work with so many different people, “adds Jacob.

And although in Cobra Kai the other great protagonist is the karate, young people warn that the message of the series does not encourage violence. “I believe that violence does not have to be the last resort. I was bullied a lot as a child and for me going to the teachers was not always the solution. But, ultimately, I encourage kids to go to their teachers because violence should not even be the last resort. In the series it is made clear, Daniel La Russo gives good advice on this subject ”, says Jacob Bertrand.

Giani DeCenzo agrees with him: “If you can solve the conflict in a more rational or diplomatic way, it will always be the best and that is what my character does, practicing Karate is the last thing he goes to”.

