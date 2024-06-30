With the arrival of July, television activates summer mode. That doesn’t mean that attractive proposals are not released, but it does reduce the amount of production that is released taking into account that the public can be busy with other things. July is the month that Netflix has chosen to begin the farewell to one of its great triumphs, Cobra KaiDisney+ has also chosen the summer to launch the new episodes of its biggest Argentine success, The one in charge. And in the coming weeks, one of the great television phenomena of the last quarter of a century will return, the soap opera Ugly Betty. Thriller and comedy abound in the rest of the month’s featured proposals.

Besides, The pelotaris 1926 (Day 5 on SkyShowtime) bets on a Spanish-Mexican cast to tell the story of several female pelotaris in a society that did not make things easy for them. Women and also Mexicans are the protagonists of The blue ones (day 31 on Apple TV+), about four members of the country’s first female police force on the trail of a serial killer. crime in paradise (day 7 on COSMO) faces the last season with Inspector Neville Parker as the protagonist. And Taika Waititi turns Terry Gilliam’s film The heroes of time in series (day 24 on AppleTV+) to tell the adventures of a diverse group of thieves. Also, several farewells: that of Young Sheldon (starting on the 18th on Movistar Plus+), the Vikings: Valhalla (day 11 on Netflix) and that of the great Spanish youth phenomenon on Netflix, Elite (day 26).

More information

Of this month’s new releases and returns (which you can check out on our calendar), we recommend giving this selection a chance.

Boiling Point

Ray Panthaki and Vinette Robinson in the first episode of ‘Boiling Point’.

Before the new season of The Bear, what some have described as its British cousin is released. Stress in the kitchen is very present in this series that arises after the good reception of Boil (with original title Boiling Point)the film starring Stephen Graham. The BBC commissioned a sequel miniseries that continued the same culinary universe. Its four chapters are set six months after the film and in a luxury restaurant run by chef Carly. As the characters and the relationships between them are inherited from the film, it is advisable to see the film first to get some context. The reviews were really good.

When and where to watch it? On Movistar Plus+, starting Wednesday 3rd with one episode each week.

Fever

Ana Girardot, in the fifth episode of the series ‘The Fever’. Thibault Grabherr

Politics, the rise of the extreme right and football come together in this French series created by Érik Benzekri (Baron Noir) and that it can no longer arrive on time. At an awards gala, a black soccer player headbutts and insults his white coach. That is the starting point of a media war with two women at the center, the club’s communications director and a very controversial comedian who will take advantage of the event to fuel the tensions that are dividing the country. Both try to guide public opinion. Some critics praised the timely reading and reflection of the series, even more topical after Mbappé’s statement encouraging people to vote to stop the extreme right in his country.

When and where to see it? Movistar Plus+ premieres the first episode of its six on Monday the 8th.

Sunny

Rashida Jones, in ‘Sunny’.

A thriller A futuristic mystery with touches of comedy is the intriguing and curious combination that this series presents with half-hour chapters. Rashida Jones plays an American woman who lives in Kyoto with her husband and her son. When the two disappear in a mysterious plane crash, the electrical company where her husband worked offers her one of the domestic robots he worked on as consolation. Although the woman does not take it very well at first, they establish an unexpected friendship and together they will try to discover what really happened to her family.

When and where to watch it? Apple TV+ premieres the first two chapters on July 10, followed by a new one every Wednesday until the 10 it will have are completed.

Cobra Kai

Gianni DeCenzo, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan and Xolo Maridueña, in ‘Cobra Kai’. CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

In recent times, Netflix has learned how to extend the life of its greatest hits, which is why it wasn’t all that surprising when it announced that the final season of Cobra Kai It will premiere divided into three blocks so far apart that it is difficult not to consider them three different seasons: one arrives now, another on November 18 and the last in 2025. The series was born on YouTube, recovered the universe and the protagonists of karate Kid and then Netflix turned it into a success in its domains that it has known how to stretch with good judgment. In the new chapters, students and you senseis They will have to decide how and who will compete in the world karate championship, the Sekai Taikai.

When and where to see it? The first batch (of three) of the 15 episodes that the final season will have will premiere on Netflix on the 18th.

The one in charge

Guillermo Francella, in the third season of ‘The Manager’.

Just eight months after the second season, the third season of the series that follows the adventures of the Machiavellian doorman Eliseo, played with greatness by Guillermo Francella, arrives. This time the action goes beyond the walls of the Buenos Aires building where Eliseo works. The protagonist attends a doorman convention in Rio de Janeiro, where he will have the idea of ​​founding his own company of doormen. But things will not be easy for him because he has made, and will make, many enemies along the way. This intelligent and original mix of thriller and satire with black humor continues to open its range and take risks. It will remain to be seen if it continues to work as it has until now, but the enjoyment of seeing Guillermo Francella as Eliseo is assured.

When and where to watch it? Disney+ premieres the first two episodes on July 19, followed by a new one every Friday.

The Lady of the Lake

Mikey Madison and Natalie Portman, in the third episode of ‘Lady in the Lake’.

Natalie Portman is the protagonist of the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Laura Lippman. Portman plays Maddie Schwartz, a Jewish housewife in 1966 Baltimore. Haunted by a secret from her past, she tries to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist. On the other hand, Cleo Sherwood is a black woman trying to navigate the city’s political underbelly and keep her family afloat. Cleo’s death will make Maddie obsessed with her. A new proposal with a rhythm and an aesthetic not to go which borders on the dreamlike as it follows the parallel lives of two women united by a mystery.

When and where to watch it? Apple TV+ will premiere the first two episodes on Friday the 19th, followed by a new one to complete the seven episodes.

Betty the Ugly: The Story Continues

Ana María Orozco, in ‘Ugly Betty: the story continues’.

With its 335 original chapters, the Colombian I am Betty the Ugly one It became the most successful soap opera in the history of television at the beginning of the century, according to the Guinness Book of Records. Now, the main characters are back to tell what happened to them 20 years after that ending that left half the world in suspense. After Beatriz and Armando’s wedding, were they happy and lived happily ever after? A death in Ecomoda forces Betty to meet up with her former coworkers, Armando, from whom she is separated, and her daughter, from whom she is estranged. And if to do so she has to go back to being who she was, she will do it. The series maintains its old combination of comedy and soap opera drama and the cast with Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello at the helm.

When and where to watch it? It premieres on the 19th on Amazon Prime Video.

Colin of accounts

Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall in the second season of ‘Colin’s Account’.

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer are the protagonists and creators of a series that follows the vein of romantic television comedies that have known how to reinterpret and give a twist to the genre. As funny as it is scatological and extremely uncomfortable at times. Their characters, Gordon and Ashley, crossed paths when they accidentally ran over a dog (the Colin of the title) that did not belong to either of them, but for which they took responsibility from that moment on. In the new episodes, the two humans are a couple, but the dog that brought them together is with another family, and they will do everything possible to get him back.

When and where to see it? On Movistar Plus+, starting July 25 with two episodes each week until the season’s eight are complete.

The Decameron

Leila Farzad, Douggie McMeekin, Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Tony Hale in the fifth episode of ‘The Decameron’. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

The erotic-festive tone dominates the first advance from this series that is inspired by the collection of stories that Boccaccio wrote in the 16th century. A cast with a powerful comic base, with Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Tony Hale and Zosia Mamet among others, invites us to expect a major disaster in a series that will also deeply analyze social inequality and human nature in moments of crisis. It tells how a group of nobles and their servants try to flee a Florence ravaged by the Black Death in 1348.

When and where to see it? On Netflix, July 25.

Other notable series of July

23rd season. Day 5 on SkyShowtime. Premiere. Day 5 on SkyShowtime. Season 13. Day 7 on COSMO. Second season. Day 10 on Netflix. Premiere. Day 11 on SkyShowtime.

Third and final season. Day 11 on Netflix. Premiere. Day 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Second season. Day 17 on Netflix. Seventh and final season. Day 18 at Movistar Plus+. Premiere. Day 24 on AppleTV+. Eighth and final season. Day 26 on Netflix. Premiere. Day 31 on Apple TV+.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.