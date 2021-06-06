Cobra Kai, spin-off of Karate kid, is one of the series most watched by Netflix users. After the success of the third season, the streaming service confirmed a fourth installment that will bring back new characters from the franchise.

However, the fiction would have more installments in the future despite the fact that the creators already have the ending written. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald gave an interview to the portal Collider in which they discussed the closure of Cobra Kai.

“Forever we have been clear about what the end will be and where the story is going, we have said it from the first moment, but what we are not so clear about is how many seasons it will cost us to get there . We realized from the first season that we had a lot of ideas that didn’t fit well with those first five hours, so we left them for the next season.

“There are many ideas that we talked about at the beginning of creating the series that ended up appearing in season 3 or that will appear in 4. On the other hand, there are also other ideas that we have left aside. There is no pressure to lengthen the series. We are having a great time doing it and, in our heads, there is still a lot of story to tell, ”Hurwitz said.

When does the fourth season of Cobra Kai premiere?

Cobra Kai season 4 does not have a premiere date yet, but with filming in the works, it is expected to arrive later this year or early 2022.