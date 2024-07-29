A week ago the new season and finale of Cobra Kai, which will give the last moments of intrigue between the martial arts academies, since despite not having a big budget, with each wave of episodes it has been shown that sometimes only fun moments are needed. And despite the fact that it has been the most viewed on the platform Netflixthere is a small drawback that is noticeable in the way the series is being worked on.

For those who don’t know, this last season has been divided into three segments, that is, there are fifteen chapters and so far there are only five available, and of course, the most fanatic have not wasted time to go to Netflix and finish them in the blink of an eye. However, not all audiences are enthusiastic about these practices and some prefer to wait until the platform has the complete story, so they decided not to watch anything until all the chapters are finally available and that was reflected in the 14.6 million views.

For context, Season 4 and 5 had more views. Season 4 debuted with 21.4 million total views in three days, while Season 5 has already dropped to 17.1 million in three days. That indicates that many are not keen on leaving the story unfinished, and will wait until Netflix place all the content. This is not entirely surprising, as the same thing happened a few years ago with Stranger Things.

Here is the synopsis of the series:

Cobra Kai is a television series that continues the saga of the iconic The Karate Kid franchise, moving the action to 34 years after the original events. The series follows Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who, after decades of struggling with his personal failures, decides to reopen the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. This reignites his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who is now a successful businessman, but faces his own personal challenges without the guidance of his beloved mentor, Mr. Miyagi. As Johnny tries to redeem himself and give his life a new purpose, he trains a group of outcast youth, teaching them the philosophy of “Strike First, Strike Hard, No Mercy.” Meanwhile, Daniel, concerned about the negative influence of Cobra Kai, opens his own dojo, Miyagi-Do, to pass on his master’s teachings. This rivalry not only affects their lives, but also that of their families and students, leading them to both physical and emotional confrontations.

Remember that you can watch the series on Netflix.

Via: EO

Author’s note: It was clear that not everyone wants to watch the series in bits and pieces. There will surely be an increase until all the episodes are released.