As scheduled, the first part Of Cobra Kai: Season 6 And available from today, July 18, in the Netflix catalogvisible from now on by heading to the video streaming service, with the first five episodes of the final season, which as we know is divided into three parts.

Following what has become a widespread trend for TV series, especially when they approach the finale, Cobra Kai: Season 6 will also be divided into several parts, precisely three clips which will be released on Netflix at different times.

The first part with the first five episodes is therefore visible from today on Netflix, while for the second one we will have to wait a long time, given that the release date is set for November 28th.