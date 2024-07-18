As scheduled, the first part Of Cobra Kai: Season 6 And available from today, July 18, in the Netflix catalogvisible from now on by heading to the video streaming service, with the first five episodes of the final season, which as we know is divided into three parts.
Following what has become a widespread trend for TV series, especially when they approach the finale, Cobra Kai: Season 6 will also be divided into several parts, precisely three clips which will be released on Netflix at different times.
The first part with the first five episodes is therefore visible from today on Netflix, while for the second one we will have to wait a long time, given that the release date is set for November 28th.
A very long finale
The third part is even further away, with talk of 2025, so it will be a very long farewell for this TV series that has been so successful both among nostalgic fans of the original films and with new audiences.
In total, Season 6 of Cobra Kai consists of 15 episodes, so it is also the longest seen so far for the TV series, which may justify the division into various parts.
There history picks up right where the events of Season 5 ended, with the students engaged in a training path that will lead to the most difficult and important fights of their lives, probably, towards the Sekai Taikai, the world karate championship.
#Cobra #Kai #Season #today #Netflix #part #grand #finale
Excellent blog here Also your website loads up very fast What web host are you using Can I get your affiliate link to your host I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol