A surprise trailer arrives Cobra Kai VIwhich Netflix claims to be the last season of the adventure starring the boys (now grown up) who made the Karate Kid saga great.

A trailer very short, less than two minutes, which seems to want to be a stunning tribute what happened and what the series has been able to tell us. It’s about a historical series: born on YouTube Red (where it achieved great numbers) in 2020 it moved to Netflix, giving us an experience 92% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix he immediately confesses it to us: it will be the longest, most violent season, the end of a huge journey that began in 1984, with the first historic “The Karate Kid”.

It has not been rendered note a release date: the trailer in fact ends with a “coming soon” which leaves ample space for the speculations of the millions of fans who have been anxiously awaiting this announcement.

Needless to deny that Cobra Kai has had a global success, capable of bringing people closer together fans of the original films and to create new ones. The series even appeared in the video game “Fortnite” to celebrate the release of the fourth season.

