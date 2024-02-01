Netflix shared a video in which he shows a whole series of films and TV series arriving in 2024 on the subscription service. It is also included among these Cobra Kai Season 6or the last chapter of the clash between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Unfortunately, this is only a fragment, which you can find at minute 0:27 and lasts only about three seconds, during which the protagonist asks if we still have the strength for one last fight.

It's not much, but it's already something to open the year. Along with Cobra Kai, a first look at Squid Game season 2 was also revealed.