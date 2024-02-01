Cobra Kai Season 6 is shown in a new Netflix trailer, but we only have the opportunity to see a tiny fragment of this new series. Here is the video.
Netflix shared a video in which he shows a whole series of films and TV series arriving in 2024 on the subscription service. It is also included among these Cobra Kai Season 6or the last chapter of the clash between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).
Unfortunately, this is only a fragment, which you can find at minute 0:27 and lasts only about three seconds, during which the protagonist asks if we still have the strength for one last fight.
It's not much, but it's already something to open the year. Along with Cobra Kai, a first look at Squid Game season 2 was also revealed.
Cobra Kai, comments from the producers
“Bringing the world closer to the Karate Kid universe was ours great honor“, said the producers when announcing the final season. “Making Cobra Kai allowed us to join the same sacred dojo inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub and all the incredible members of the original cast. ”
“It also allowed us to playing sensei, expanding on the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We have never taken this opportunity for granted. Our goal for Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our own terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we always imagined. It is therefore with immense pride and gratitude that we are able to announce this achievement.”
#Cobra #Kai #Season #Netflix #trailer #shows #tiny #fragment #series
Leave a Reply