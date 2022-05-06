Netflix has released a new trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5, which you can see above. Inside the movie it is possible to discover the exit date of the TV series: September 9, 2022.

The Cobra Kai Season 5 release date trailer was released at the end of Netflix panel Is A Joke: The Festival which took place in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The video shows some scenes from the TV series: obviously, in case you still have to recover the previous ones, you should not watch the video as it may include plot details that you would consider spoilers.

In our review of Cobra Kai Season 4, without spoilers of course, we explained that “The fourth season of Cobra Kai confirms all the elements that have made it a real phenomenon of costume. There is an abundant dose of fanservice, there is karate and there are old and new antagonisms to tell. Someone might begin to find the recurrence of certain dynamics between the protagonists tiring, but the production is still able, through many twists, to introduce new stories and some brilliant dialogue, to surprise the viewer and keep him glued to the screen. Looking forward to the new All Valley Karate Tournament. “