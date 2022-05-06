Cobra Kai reaches its fifth seasoneven before the fans had time to wonder about when it would arrive: at the time of the publication of the fourth season, end of the year 2021 the same Netflix he had in fact announced that the fifth season was already practically ready.

Although as we know, the technical times do not always go hand in hand with the declarations of the PR officethis time it seems that the promises have been kept: in case you haven’t seen our review of the fourth season, we leave it here.

Surprisingly, during the end of the Los Angeles festival “Netflix is ​​a Joke”, here is the trailer that you will see below, complete with the release date of the series that will arrive in its entirety on September 9 this year, in fact less than a year of waiting between the fourth and fifth season.

Cobra Kai season four had ended with a couple of big question marks, cliffhanger in cinematic jargon: mainly when the team won the All-Valley tournament and actually kicked out Miyagi from their business. The fifth season will feature Terry Silver, in full control of the dojo that will set up the brand by effectively expanding the gym locations throughout the city.

When Daniel went to Okinawa [nella terza stagione di Cobra Kai]we saw that Chozen had lived this life of shame, coming out of the events of Karate Kid II “

explained the co-creator by Cobra Kai Hayden Schlossberg., continuing with:

“Daniel came to Okinawa and gave him the opportunity to redeem himself in his eyes. And we always thought that he would be hostile towards the boy, but he will always feel the responsibility to help Daniel. So, the fact that at the end of Season 4 things are worse than they have ever been, with Cobra Kai more popular than ever, Terry Silver dominating and Daniel is expected to end relations with Master Miyagi, hints at how much the turn of events does not turn in favor of our hero. If you think about it from Daniel’s point of view, what could the guy do to get out of this? “

This is exactly what we’re going to find out in this fifth season.