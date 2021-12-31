The fight to be the best in the valley continues, but this time the stakes go beyond which is the best dojo. While Cobra Kai has been on Netflix for some time, season 4 reminds us that its plot, rescued from YouTube TV, is exceeded in each installment.

Those who have seen the new episodes admitted that their scenes and the development of their characters grew compared to their previous episodes. In this new story we see not only that fiction is still valid, but we are possibly facing its best season.

For Cobra Kai 4, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) teams up with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), as they attempt to fuse the newly released Eagle Fang with old-school Miyagi-Do techniques in order to defeat John Kreese (Martin Kove). This won’t be a showdown without its bumps in the road, especially considering that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is back.

The new episodes tackle the protagonists’ conflicting relationships and take them to the extreme, creating an exciting intensity inside and outside the dojo. With a sensei and student relationship growing stronger, Johnny and Miguel carry much of the dramatic weight of the series, which intensifies in the last two episodes.

Without leaving it aside, the return of the ruthless Terry Silver is one of the best decisions Netflix production made, since, without anticipating anything, it caused Kreese to go into the background more than once. How he returns to Cobra Kai and how he relives the aggressiveness that he had lost during his years outside of karate leads us to wonder why he did not return sooner.

Cobra Kai 4 comes to Netflix with a total of 10 episodes. Photo: Netflix

In this review we cannot ignore the level increase of the fight choreographies. More violent and organized, each character has their moment to shine in the karate tournament. Without reaching excessive aggression, Cobra Kai 4 makes it clear that the competition between the dojos has only just begun.

Cobra Kai, season four: exclusive new images. Photo: Facebook / Cobra Kai

Is the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence over? No and it continues as the main course of the series, only this time we see that the production wanted to give them their space and decided to focus more on their students.