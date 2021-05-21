It took Cobra Kai, season 3, only a few hours to earn first place in Netflix’s most-watched series in all of Latin America.

Starring Daniel LaRusso and Jhonny Lawrence, fans of the show are wondering what will happen in season 4 of the Karate kid spinoff.

Josh heald, Jon hurwitz Y Hayden SchlossbergProducers of the series revealed new details of Cobra Kai 4 in an interview conducted by a group of panelists from the PaleyFest website.

“All I can say is that it was very important for us to end season 3 the way we did with a kind of ‘yeah’ as ​​a feeling instead of ‘aw’ where season 2 was.”

“We want to convey that feeling. We want to continue providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling. We want to make sure that we are giving the chills, tears, laughter and punches. “

“ It’s the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it’s even bigger. , so we are very very proud of what we are doing so far. I can’t wait for you to see what everyone is doing, ”commented the creatives.

When does Cobra Kai season 4 premiere?

The fourth season of Cobra Kai does not have a release date at the moment, but with filming in the works, it is expected to arrive later this year or early 2022.

Potential cameos for Cobra Kai season 4

After the return of Kumiko and Ali Mills, fans still have characters from the Karate kid universe to see in Cobra kai. To all of them could be added the dojo companions of Chozen, who also had a cameo in fiction. They are Toshio (Joey Miyashima) and Taro (Marc Hayashi).

Also, Mike Barnes (Sean Kanen) could be back, coming from Karate kid 3. Although he was a student of Silver and not of Kreese, his return could be taken into account.