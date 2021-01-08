It took Cobra Kai season 3 only a few hours to earn first place in the top 10 of the most viewed series on Netflix Peru.

With Daniel LaRusso and Jhonny Lawrence Trying to cope with their relationship, especially after the incident between Miguel and Robby at school, fans are not only debating on social networks about what was exposed in the new chapters, but more than one wonders about season 4.

Cobra Kai 4 confirmed by Netflix

Last October, just days after the launch of Cobra kai 1 and 2 on Netflix, the streaming revealed that it was going to broadcast seasons 3 and 4. At that time, the information was confirmed by one of the showrunners of the fiction Jon Hurwitz .

Photo: Twitter / @ Jon Hurwitz

Cobra kai 4 recordings start

As reported by the Production Weekly portal, actors and production team will resume the series’ recordings in January 2021 and will finish their work in April of this year.

When does Cobra kai season 4 premiere?

The Cobra Kai season four does not have a release date at the moment, But with filming in the works, it is expected to arrive later this year or early 2022.

Potential cameos for Cobra kai season 4

After the return of Kumiko and Ali Mills, fans still have characters from the Karate kid universe to see in Cobra kai. To all of them could be added the dojo companions of Chozen, who also had a cameo in fiction. They are: Toshio (Joey Miyashima) and Taro (Marc Hayashi).

So could Mike Barnes (Sean Kanen) be back, from Karate kid 3. Although he was a student of Silver and not Kreese, his return could be taken into account.

Other entry to Cobra Kai 4 is that of Dutch (Chad McQueen) , third antagonist of Karate Kid. In season 2 of the series, it was explained that the character’s absence was due to his being in the Lompoc Federal Prison. In a 2019 interview, Martin Kove (John Kresse) revealed why the actor was not included in the fiction.

But of all the characters that fans want to see on screen again, without a doubt one of the most requested is Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith.

The villain was part of Karate kid 3 from 1989 and is known for being a businessman willing to do anything, something that was seen in the film when, along with Kreese, they intimidated Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi.