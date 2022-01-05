Cobra kai returned to stay with its intense season 4. Its premiere on the streaming platform Netflix It was so successful that the creators are already preparing the way for new installments and more than one has wondered how it was able to please different viewers.

For several followers, the reason was to keep the essence of Cobra kai personified in Miyagi’s teachings, and Ralph macchio I could not agree more. For the actor, nothing would be the same without the memory of the deceased Pat morita.

“For me, from the first day I heard the concept from the creators of the show, that was something that seemed important to me: having Miyagi present throughout the series. It is paying respect to the character and homage to our camaraderie and that magic we share, that special connection, “he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He would have loved all of this. Sometimes I talk to her daughters and so we keep in touch. I didn’t have to fight to have Miyagi on the show. It’s great to share the legacy of Morita’s character and how it is still alive today. We feel the spirit on set. He needs that heart, ”he explained.

Pat Morita played Mr. Miyagi in all four Karate kid movies. He passed away in November 2005 and Ralph Macchio said goodbye to him with emotional words at his funeral: “He will always be my sensei.” Years later, he shows that his teachings could not have had a better student.