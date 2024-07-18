Netflix, with the premiere of Part 1 of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai On July 18, 2024, a change of date for Part 2 was announced. Instead of premiering on November 28, it will now be on the 15th of that month of the current year.

So fans will have the chance to see a little earlier the outcome of this great story, which revived Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence’s love for martial arts, which they had partly forgotten.

For many fans of the franchise The Karate Kid the series of Cobra Kai It is the true sequel to the first three films. It has nothing to do with the fourth, The Next Karate Kid (1994), where Hilary Swank appears, not even the fifth, The Karate Kid (2010), nor the one being filmed.

At least as far as anyone knows, the show brought back many characters from the original trilogy, and added others that enrich the narrative very well.

In Part 1 of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai The dojo of the same name is destroyed and ruined. It seems that he will not return, but if there is one thing that always happens in this series, it is that he returns.

With a batch of episodes available, it remains to be seen how the story will end. Although the show will come to an end, the creative producers behind it point out their broad interest in this same universe.

Especially since not all the stories will be told at once in the remainder of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai. Almost all of the actors and actresses from the previous seasons are back for this season’s finale. These include Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan.

The same applies to Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O’Brien.

