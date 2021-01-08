The popularity of Cobra kai on Netflix it has made its stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka rise in fame. But not only they have achieved this, but also the rest of the cast, performers who have immersed themselves in the world of karate.

With scenes that are high on action and adrenaline, more than one follower wonders how much the cast members know about martial art. To the surprise of many, one is a black belt.

Owen Morgan (Bert) and his history with karate

In conversation with the portal The Wrap, actor Owen Morgan (Bert) revealed that he is a black belt in karate, detail that he himself shared with his followers on Instagram. “I can’t be happier, it has taken me 9 years to achieve this,” he posted in 2019.

Cobra kai. Photo: Instagram / @ ow3nm0rgan

Also, for the Cobra kai nation YouTube channel, he shared that his family has a karate school, a situation that allowed him to learn this martial art. In the talk, he commented that he invited Connor Murdock, who plays Kev on the show to be one more student of his dojo.

He is not the only one who knows martial arts

As for his companions William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) he is one who has knowledge of karate.

After filming Karate kid 1, where he received training from Pat Johnson, Tang Soo Do’s black belt, the actor told The Wrap that he continued with his learning process and managed to obtain a second degree green belt in said martial art.

When does Cobra kai season 4 premiere?

The fourth season of Cobra Kai does not have a release date at the moment, but with filming starting in January 2021, it is expected to arrive later this year or early 2022.