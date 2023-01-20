“Cobra Kai″, the hit Netflix series, reignited a passion for martial arts and the “Karate kid” franchise. After five seasons, fans were able to enjoy new characters and stories with Terry Silver as the last great villain that put the protagonists to the test.

To the sorrow and surprise of the fandom, this return to All Valley seems to have come to an end: the streaming service shared a promo to confirm that the show will have a sixth and final installment to close the story of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.

In the same video, a review was made of the best moments of “Cobra Kai” before highlighting that its sixth season will be the biggest of all. “We have fought for so long, against each other and with each other. It’s hard to keep track,” they say.

As for the reason for the cancellation, Netflix has yet to comment. However, it is believed to have been a joint decision backed by showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. “Our goal was to end it our way, leaving the All Valley at the time and place we had always envisioned,” they shared on Twitter.

What happened at the end of “Cobra Kai 5”?

Chozen teamed up with Johnny and Daniel to take down Terry Silver, the man behind Cobra Kai. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

As we saw at the end of “Cobra Kai 5”, Silver faced Chozen Toguchi. The fight was in favor of the beloved sensei and, when it was believed that he would take the victory, the villain uses a deadly sword to achieve victory.

Regardless of who won, the outcome of the battle worried fans because Miyagi-Do’s ally may have died from severe cuts. Happily, he is shown how he manages to survive and is taken to the hospital.