Cobra Kai, the hit Netflix series, continued the Karate kid story after 34 years. With a third season in the works, fans couldn’t be more excited to see their favorite characters return. Many of these breathed new life into fiction previously focused on Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Despite its great audience reception, the show was criticized for a lack of ethnic diversity in a Los Angeles Times article, titled On Netflix, Cobra Kai broke out. Now its whiteness is under a new focus. Quickly, it led to a debate among fans through social networks.

The article highlights that Cobra Kai revolves around three white men, even though the series’ roots are intrinsic to Asian martial arts. After this, he cited several critics who shared his point of view to support his controversial position.

“Except for the Latino character of Miguel, all the other people of color are out of the main cast. So it doesn’t really show up as a diverse program in a sense, ”said Ana-Christina Ramón, co-author of UCLA’s Annual Hollywood Diversity Report.

“[Espero] watch them go beyond this idyllic suburban space, this white pocket dimension, deeper. What if they actually found people who embraced martial arts not only to overcome bullying, but because it is part of a larger tradition that exists within communities of people of color? ”Said Jeff Yang, writer and podcaster.

Cobra Kai Photo: Composition / Netflix

As if this were not enough, Yamato questioned the creators of Cobra Kai (Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald) in order to base the lack of diversity. They said they were very aware of the criticism in this regard, but could not be more sensitive to the representation of Asian people in film and TV.

For his part, Heald clarified that they would have loved to cast a son or daughter of Miyagi as the protagonist, but preferred to stick to the canon of the movies. Thus, they avoided forcing situations and the very development of the characters.