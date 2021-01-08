A week has passed since the premiere of Cobra kai 3 on Netflix and the absence of Aisha, played by Nichole Brown, did not go unnoticed by the public.

The character’s departure was justified by saying that he withdrew from school and was enrolled in a private institution, this after his parents sold their house and got away from the problems between Cobra kai and Miyagi do.

In an interview with Comicbook, Hayden schlossberg, one of the creators of the series, hinted that Aisha’s story could continue in the coming seasons.

“Well, we don’t want to go into too much detail about why we do certain things. If it’s going to affect things in the future, it would be a spoiler. What we will say is, as they have seen in season three, characters that maybe they thought were no longer part of the story come back and play a role. Use Kyler as an example. So for people who want to see Aisha again, I think this is how we would respond to that without revealing anything, ”the showrunner expressed.

Cobra kai has already been renewed for a fourth season, but those responsible for the series would have plans for more than four installments, as revealed by Ralph Macchio in an interview conducted by the Lad Bible portal.

“Writers have always felt they have six seasons in mindWhere the arcs of history can go So everything should land when the time is right. You don’t want to stay longer than necessary, but the fans are having fun and there is more history there. “