The popularity of Cobra kai on Netflix it has made its stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka rise in fame. But not only they have achieved this, but also the rest of the cast, performers who have immersed themselves in the world of karate.

With scenes that are high in action and adrenaline content, more than one fan wonders how much the cast members know about the martial art protagonist of fiction.

William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence)

In conversation with the portal The Wrap, the actor acknowledged that he did not know anything about karate until the process of filming Karate kid in 1984. After the training that Pat Johnson, Tang Soo Do’s black belt, gave them for the film, Zabka continued with his learning process and managed to obtain a green belt second degree in said martial art.

Jacob Bertrand (Hawk)

The popular ‘Falcon’ has more experience than his co-stars. Having started karate at age 8, Bertrand revealed to the specialized media that he c followed the purple belt in karate prior to joining Cobra kai.

Owen Morgan (Bert)

To the surprise of many, the actor is black belt in karate, something that he himself shared with his followers on Instagram. “I could not be happier, it has taken me 9 years to achieve this,” he posted.

In conversation with the YouTube channel ‘Cobra kai nation’, he shared that his family has a karate school, a situation that allowed him to learn this martial art. Also, he indicated that he invited Connor Murdock, who plays Kev on the show, so that he is also a student of his dojo.

Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene)

Before Cobra kai, Buchanan learned taekwondo “just like most kids between the ages of 10 and 12 seem to do,” he told The Wrap. “Before entering the series, I had been training Muay Thai for about eight months in Canada, while filming Designated Survivor,” he added.

Cobra Kai 4 confirmed by Netflix

Last October, just days after the launch of Cobra kai 1 and 2 on Netflix, the streaming revealed that it was going to broadcast seasons 3 and 4. At that time, the information was confirmed by one of the showrunners of the fiction Jon Hurwitz .

When does Cobra kai season 4 premiere?

The fourth season of Cobra Kai does not have a release date at the moment, but with filming starting in January 2021, it is expected to arrive later this year or early 2022.

How did Cobra Kai come about?

The creators of Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald saw how their fondness for the Karate Kid saga gave them the idea for a series like Cobra Kai to ferment into what it is today. Although they also had some help legen (wait) daria.