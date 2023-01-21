Bad and good news for the fans. Netflix announced that the series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, “Cobra Kai”, will have season 6. Although there will be more chapters, they will end their story in streaming. The fiction, which left YouTube Red in 2020, has achieved success on the paid portal in recent years.

With the public waiting to know how Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso will take on Terry Silver, the series finale is the last chance for former members of the “Karate Kid” series have a cameo in fiction. Hilary Swank is one of them.

Will Julie Pierce get to meet Daniel LaRusso?

Hilary Swank gave life to Julie Pierce in 1994 for “The next Karate Kid”, a film in which he shared a role with Pat Morita, actor behind the Mr Miyagi. In this tape, the young woman joins the sensei in order to stay out of trouble. Taken as her student, she enters karate.

Hilary Swank is one of the “Karate Kid” stars yet to make it to “Cobra Kai.” Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

With the news of the end of “Cobra Kai”, fans are debating who will have the new and final cameo of the series. Jon Hurwitz, creator of the series, spoke months ago about Swank’s entry into fiction. “I can tell you that she is one of the best actresses in America. We would be very lucky to have her join our dojo.”

Creator of “Cobra Kai” willing to include Hilary Swank in the series. Photo: Twitter

In conversation with “Good morning, America”, the actress gave her response to the tweet that the producer shared: “I think that my appearance in the series is one of the things that people ask me the most, as much as what I felt working with Clint Eastwood. Well, no one has called me, that’s what I can tell the fans.” mentioned.

What happened in season 5 of “Cobra Kai”?

In “Cobra Kai” season 5, Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) plans to expand his dojo came to fruition and the “merciless” style of karate caught on throughout the valley.

Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) has walked away from karate to search for Miguel, who has left for Mexico to meet his father. On the other hand, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) asked for help from an old friend, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), to join him and thus kill Silver.