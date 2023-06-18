During the recent Netflix Tudum a clip has been revealed showing the cast members of Cobra Kai read the script for the sixth and final season of the Netflix show.

The sequel series of Karate Kidthat sees William Zabka in the role of Johnny Lawrence And Ralph Macchio in the role of Daniel LaRussowas a global hit for Netflix, which bought Cobra Kai from YouTube Red in 2020.

Cobra Kai season 5 further expanded the Karate Kind narrative universe by revealing new details about Cobra Kai’s origin and introducing the first female Cobra Kai sensei, i.e. Kim Da Eun (Alicia Hannah Kim). Cobra Kai season 5 also boasts the return of Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) from The Karate Kid Part III. You can find the clip featuring the cast members at the head of the article.

Cobra Kai season 6 was thought to go into production in May 2023 but the start of filming has been postponed due to the writers’ strikean event that is causing several delays in Hollywood.

Showrunner Jon Hurwitz confirmed that the writers’ room would be closed in solidarity with the screenwriters who had joined the strike. Considering that, the sixth season of Cobra Kai it could arrive in late 2024 or even early 2025.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, it has been confirmed by showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg that the sixth season of the series would be the show’s last.