On the occasion of Tudum 2023 the sixth season Of Cobra Kaithe last of the Netflix series of cult that has resumed the events of Karate Kid updating them. A video of the show’s cast rehearsing lines was shown during the event, so we didn’t see any specific scenes, but we imagine fans will still be pleased to know it’s on the way. Let’s see the trailer:

Created by Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz, Cobra Kai was initially a YouTube series, then acquired by Netflix. The cast stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene and Martin Kove as John Kreese.

The Tudum is a global event organized by Netflix in which its latest news related to TV series and video games are presented. It is broadcast in 29 different languages, so that it can be enjoyed all over the world. Present at this year’s edition, broadcast live from Sao Paulo, are stars such as Alia Bhatt, Henry Cavill, Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, Maisa and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The name of the event is inspired by the sound that anticipates the start of TV series and movies on the platform. The Tudum will extend from 16 to 18 June 2023.