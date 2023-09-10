‘Cobra Kai’a series that narrates the events that occurred several years after the end of ‘Karate Kid 4’, has been very successful on Netflix. That translates into five seasons and the confirmation of a sixth that will mark the closure of the production starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. For this reason, fans of the saga are eagerly waiting to know when the series will be available and what the outcome of the story will be like. Here we tell you everything we know about ‘Cobra Kai 6’.

When does ‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 premiere?

In June 2023, during Netflix’s TUDUM event, it was announced that ‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 was ready to begin and that the cast was preparing to film it. In addition, they confirmed that this would be the last part of the series, so the protagonists said: “The sixth season could be the biggest, the most incredible of ‘Cobra Kai’. Are you all ready?”

However, that was all that could be known about the production and, for the moment, There is no definitive date for the premiere of its sixth season. Therefore, it is likely that its filming will be delayed until 2024.

Why will ‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 be delayed?

‘Cobra Kai’ has been included in the long list of film productions that have been harmed by the Hollywood actors’ strike. Therefore, the entire team that is part of the series has found it necessary to delay the recording of the sixth season until further notice. Consequently, we will not see the return of Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence and company for a long time.

‘Cobra Kai’ could postpone the premiere of its season 6 until 2025. Photo: Netflix

