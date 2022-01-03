Cobra Kai 4 came to Netflix and increased its violence thanks to Terry Silver. Expectations were high and the new chapters showed that the series still has a lot to expand the Miyagiverso on the small screen. After the explosive finale, more than one wonders what will happen in the fifth season.

As we saw in the fourth installment, Silver returned as an ally of John Kreese to defeat the alliance between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. However, no one believed that the character would go that far to achieve his goals.

Not for nothing has he positioned himself as the main villain of Cobra Kai 5. In addition to winning the tournament bet, he also managed to expand his dojo throughout the city, becoming a threat to everyone due to his sadistic methods and philosophy of life.

His last big move was to get rid of Kreese, “his biggest weakness”, by putting him behind bars. For this, he persuaded Mantarraya to report him for attempted murder. You now have a clear path with no one to stop you, at least until a new tournament happens.

Cobra Kai season 4 is now available on Netflix.

It should be noted that the fifth season has already been recorded, so the announcement of the end of its post-production is missing, as well as the date of its premiere on the Netflix streaming platform.