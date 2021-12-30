A few hours before the premiere of Cobra Kai, season 4, there are several fans who are getting ready to see one of the most anticipated events of the series: the All Valley karate tournament. This event will not only be the central theme of this cycle, but a decisive one for Miyagui-do and Eagle Fang.

As we saw in season 3, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Larusso will have to face Jhon Kreese this time for the permanence of the dojos in the valley. What they did not expect is that the Cobra Kai sensei would call Terry Silver, someone who for many is worse than him.

What will happen in season 4 of Cobra Kai?

While we wait for the All Valley tournament to unfold, thanks to the trailer and previews of Cobra Kai season 4 we see that Terry Silver’s presence will be crucial for the chapters. By accepting the call of Jhon Kreese to help them defeat Comillo de Águila and Miyagui-do, Silver will be in charge of training Robby Keene, the son of Jhony Lawrence.

On the other hand, we will follow the relationship between Miguel Díaz, Robby Keene, Samantha LaRusso and Tory Nichols, who, beyond having a good friendship, are united by a rivalry. Everything indicates that Miguel will return to karate, but this time he will have to decide which sensei to listen to: Johnny or Daniel.

Fans are hoping to find out if another Karate Kid character will return to Cobra Kai 4 beyond Terry Silver. Followers are hoping that Chozen, who had a brief cameo in season 3, can return.

Cobra Kai, season 4 premieres this December 31 on Netflix.

Will Cobra Kai have season 5 on Netflix?

Yes. Netflix confirmed months before the premiere of the fourth cycle that it renewed the series. “More history coming. Thank you fans, “he wrote Ralph macchio (Daniel Larusso) on his social networks.