In January, it took Cobra Kai season 3 only a few hours to earn first place in the top 10 of the most viewed series on Netflix Peru.

While Daniel LaRusso and Jhonny Lawrence They try to cope with their relationship, especially after the incident between Miguel and Robby at school, fans not only debate on social networks about what is exposed in the new chapters, but more than one wonders about season 4 and who will be the new ones cameos.

Season 4 was confirmed in October

In October 2020, just days after the launch of Cobra Kai 1 and 2 on Netflix, the streaming revealed that it was going to produce seasons 3 and 4. At that time, the information was confirmed by Jon Hurwitz, one of the showrunners of Fiction.

The recordings started

A little over a month after the launch of season 3, Cobra Kai announced that the filming of its fourth part began. Through their social networks, the production shared the news along with a photo of the script.

More than one fan wants to know who will be the new cameo in Cobra Kai. Photo: @ cobrakaiseries / Instagram

What will happen in Cobra Kai season 4?

With Daniel LaRusso and Jhonny Lawrence as allies, now the two will have to face John Kresse, who intends to reopen Cobra Kai, but under the aggressive style that he fosters.

We will also see Miguel’s second meeting with Robby. While the former resumed his training with Jhonny, the other agreed to side with his father’s sensei.

When does Cobra kai season 4 premiere?

The fourth season of Cobra Kai, at the moment, does not have a release date. However, with filming in the works, it is expected to arrive later this year or early 2022.