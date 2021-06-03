Cobra Kai is one of the most watched series on Netflix. With three seasons in its catalog, the streaming service promises to surprise its subscribers with a fourth installment of the production that will bring back new characters from the franchise.

Thus, the streaming platform shared a video on YouTube showing the arrival of Terry silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), Karate Kid 3’s main antagonist, to Cobra Kai season 4. The villain will return to meet his friend and former partner from Vietnam John Kreese.

After confirming the participation of Thomas Ian Griffit in the fiction, R alph Macchio gave an interview to the portal The Wrap , where he revealed more details about the actor’s participation in the series.

“One thing we’ve done is we’ve really talked about arches and how not to give too much at once. You have to keep those winks carefully placed, so that the story is promoted organically at the right time, “he said.

“The focus was always on when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity; And how he plays off the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the LaRusso character, is another key in our karate novel, ”Macchio added.

Cobra Kai 4 – teaser

When does the fourth season of Cobra Kai premiere?

Cobra Kai season 4 does not have a release date yet, but with filming in the works, it is expected to arrive later this year or early 2022.