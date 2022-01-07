Cobra Kai returned in style with his fourth season. When it was believed that everything had been seen, Thomas Ian Griffith returned as Terry Silver to raise the level of aggressiveness of the story and put the protagonists of the hit series in serious trouble Netflix.

Certainly, the years do not pass in vain. The character’s new status in fiction surprised fans with his affluent life, but even more so with the attitude he took when he returned to Cobra Kai’s dojo. His appearance also gave something to talk about after the premiere of the new installment.

What few expected was that Thomas Ian Griffith would be younger than Ralph Macchio by a difference of months. The first is 59 years old, while the second is 60. So we can say that Daniel LaRusso was older than the villain when they performed Karate kid 3.

With this it was demonstrated that appearances can be deceiving. Anyone could have sworn that the protagonist was minor, but the reality was different.

What is Cobra Kai about?

The popular martial arts series is set 34 years after the Karate Kid and features Zabka as the star of a choral leading role. After immersing himself in alcohol, he decides to reopen the famous Cobra Kai dojo to give a positive turn to his life without suspecting how it would influence his entire city.