The Netflix series Cobra kai is a sequel to the famous Karate kid saga, which marked an era and consisted of a total of four films. After three successful seasons of Cobra kai, the fourth installment It also promises to fascinate the public, especially with the arrival of an old character: Terry Silver, the villain of Karate kid 3 and in charge of financing the dojo that gave the name to the popular series.

The online premiere has just been held and the martial arts series already has the first qualifications from specialized critics on the film portal Rotten Tomatoes.

Cobra Kai, season 4 comes to Netflix this Friday, December 31. Photo: composition / Netflix

What did we see in the third season of Cobra kai?

Season three ended with the inclusion of an epic karate fight, this time at LaRusso’s house. With that ending, it became clear that LaRusso and Lawrence must team up to defeat Kreese.

What will we see in the fourth season of Cobra kai?

With Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence ready to face John Kreese, former Cobra Kai master, the protagonists and disciples must give their all in the karate competition to show who is the best, but, above all, to decide which dojo will be whoever stays in the valley.

According Jon hurwitz, producer Cobra Kai, the new season will focus more on Robby, who has problems with Johnny and Daniel. Kreese, for his part, will use this to his own advantage.

Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) must combine the techniques of their dojos for the common good in the fourth season of Cobra Kai. Photo: broadcast

Cobra kai rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Currently, the fourth season has a perfect 100% rating based on 18 ratings from specialized critics.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes

Below, you can read some excerpts of the criticism it has received: