Cobra Kai season 4 has started filming and its fans are awaiting confirmation of its premiere date on Netflix.

In the last few episodes, we saw Kumiko, Ali Mills and Chozen be part of fiction. These characters were not only important to the fans, but they also opened the door to more members of the Karate Kid universe to the television plot.

With Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Larusso ready to take on John Kreese, Fans Debate Over Who Will Be Cobra Kai’s Next Cameo; some already talk about Hilary swank.

In season 3, we saw a Tory Nichols estranged from Miguel and the rest of Cobra Kai after leaving school. At home, it is revealed that he has a dependent brother and a sick mother. It’s the identity of the woman that fans debate could be Julie Pierce, character from Karate Kid 4.

Tory Nichols will be an important piece in Cobra Kai 4. Photo: Netflix

During the first few installments, the series has included the parents of several of the leading teenagers, making Tory’s lack of family even more intriguing. While it was long speculated that Ali Mills would be the one to play this role, that theory was dropped when Cycle 3 appeared.

Fans are basing their version of Hilary Swank’s return on what one of Cobra Kai’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, told CBR. He stated that the return of several members of the Miyagiverse tapes is assured .

“Any character that has lived within this universe has the potential to appear at some point in Cobra Kai. I can say that we have talked to almost every person who has appeared, from main characters to supporting characters, ”he commented.

At this time, Cobra Kai season 4 has no release date.