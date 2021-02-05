After its premiere on January 1, Cobra kai season 3 has made its fans debate about its scenes, especially after the entry of several characters from the universe of Karate Kid.

With an ending that left more than one question, followers want to know what other members of the original story could be part of the fiction. On this, the Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz, He told CBR that the return of several members of the tapes is assured.

“Any character that has lived within this universe has the potential to appear at some point in Cobra Kai. I can say that we have literally talked about almost every person who has appeared, from main characters to supporting characters, “he commented.

Despite these words, apparently only one actor will not resume his role: Chad McQueen, who played Dutch in the first film of the franchise.

Although his absence in Cobra Kai was justified by arguing that the character was in prison, the truth is that McQueen declined to be part of fiction due to his retirement from acting , a decision he made to pursue a career as a car driver, an activity that his father Steve McQueen also did.

Let’s remember that in 2019, Martin Kove (John Kresse), revealed why the actor did not want to be part of the show, despite being invited by the producers and himself.

“His father was my idol, so we agreed to call him. I spoke to Chad and we had fun chatting, but he’s been out of business for 30 years. I told him I was going to talk to the guys (the producers), because they had a role for him. But you know, he’s into auto racing, he’s got a team, and he lives in Palm Desert. The truth is that the approach never worked. Billy and I keep talking to him, ”he commented.

When does Cobra kai season 4 premiere?

The fourth season of Cobra Kai does not have a release date at the moment, but with filming starting in January 2021, it is expected to arrive later this year or early 2022.