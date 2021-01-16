Cobra Kai launched its third season on Netflix. In it he tied up several loose ends and created new paths for a new installment, as the leaders of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang (Johnny’s new group) teamed up to defeat John Kreese, played by Martin Kove.

The chapters were full of action, drama and laughter in equal measure, which is one of the reasons for its success. In addition, they featured several references to Cobra kai movies and other classics from the ’80s. Did you notice all of them?

Tango and Cash

Back to the 80s. Amanda LaRusso, played by Courtney Henggeler, referred to the Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell film when she learned that Daniel would join forces with Johnny to search for Robby Keene.

Johnny’s Facebook Friends

Johnny Lawrence doesn’t use social media much, but he gave us a surprise once his messages were seen in the inbox. Among these were the names of Shane Keller and Mallory Yund, two associate producers of the series.

Reference to Rambo

One of the most exciting moments was when Amanda confronted Kreese at her dojo. Then he calls it Rambo, which reminds him that actor Martin Kove participated in Rambo 2.

Episode 8 Title

Episode 8 of season 3 was called The Good, the Bad and the Tireless, a clear reference to the western starring Clint Eastwood. It was a film also starring Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef.

Johnny’s jacket

When Johnny opened his new Eagle Fang dojo, he wore a red jacket very similar to the one his character wore in Karate kid. A return to the past detail that several nostalgic people appreciated.

William Zabka agreed to revert to being Johnny Lawrence for Cobra kai 30 years later. Photo: composition / Netflix

Tory’s skeleton jacket

In the final fight of season 3, Tory (Peyton List) led the attack on the boys from other dojos and wore a jacket with the image of a skeleton. A nod to Johnny Lawrence’s outfit in Karate kid.

Daniel’s car

In one of the flashbacks about John Kreese’s origins, David teased John for being a waiter and eventually he drove off in a yellow convertible. Apparently, it is the same car that later would be Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and that Daniel would inherit.

Blocks of ice

During Daniel’s reunion with Kumiko, large blocks of ice could be seen on the bar, which recalled the challenge that Daniel must face in Karate kid 2.

The infected foot

Johnny’s cellmate showed him his rotten foot and asked if he looks infected. This was a clear reference to the musical band Sum 41, whose members have expressed their fanaticism for Cobra Kai and also have an album called Does this look infected ?.

The spaghetti scene

In one scene from Karate kid Daniel was soiled with a pile of spaghetti while spying in the living room. Something similar was about to happen to Johnny when he arrived at the Christmas event, however, he managed to avoid the waiter in time.