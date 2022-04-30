We may have lost a player, but certainly with Flavio Cobolli we have earned another golden boy for Italian tennis. A Challenger conquered in his career, a few weeks ago in Zadar, Croatia, and best ranking from week to week, up to enter the top 150 in the world. And now, in his Rome, the Challenger semifinal is played at the Garden. An indissoluble bond with the Eternal City where he grew up, even though he was born in Florence, and with the Giallorossi colors, which he risked dressing up by becoming a footballer. Bruno Conti said of him: “Boniek told me when he was 15, we tried to make sure that he could train both with us and with tennis. When it came to choosing, however, he won the racket.” De Rossi is his idol, Cristante his favorite of the moment but at the Garden, after passing Borna Coric in the first round, he wore Matteo Bove’s shirt: “It brings me luck – he said – I’ll always wear it, for good luck “.