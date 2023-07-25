A prestigious victory, the one obtained by Flavio Cobolli in the ATP 250 in Umago. The 21-year-old Roman, n.148 in the ranking, promoted from the qualifiers, got the better of the Croatian Marin Cilic, n.100 in the ranking but former number 3 in the world and winner of the 2014 Us Open. Cobolli prevailed over the 34-year-old Croatian, returning to the tour after more than six months off to recover from surgery on his right knee (a match played in 2023, in Chennai), with a score of 6-4 6-3. Cobolli demonstrated, against an opponent of weight and prestige, that he is close to that leap in quality that could take him to the top 100 in a short time.

the other blues

—

There are three other Azzurri on the draw in Umag. Matteo Arnaldi, n.76 Atp and seventh seeded, will make his debut today against the Dutch Jasper de Jong, n.180 in the ranking. Marco Cecchinato, n.96 in the ranking, who won this tournament in 2018, was drawn in the first round, again today, against the Russian Alexander Shevchenko, n.93 Atp. The winner of this match will be Lorenzo Sonego’s debut opponent. Today he makes his debut in the ATP 500 in Hamburg Lorenzo Musetti, holder of the title, as seed number 3: he will make his debut against the Swede Elias Ymer. Casper Ruud, who beat him in Bastad, and Andrey Rublev, who is really in great shape and fresh from his victory on Swedish soil, could be on his way to reconfirmation.