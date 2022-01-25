The former Juventus president commented on the latest market rumors that the Serbian striker is on his way to Turin in the coming days

The former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli spoke interviewed by the microphones of the radio program “1 Football Club”you have what he talked about the Juventus team and the transfer market that Vlahovic is about to bring to Turin.

With Vlahovic Juve serious candidate for fourth place?

“Yes, very interesting news. If that were true, I would give the company a big applause. It would be an investment of great need. Contrary to the Ronaldo affair, which I have always criticized, Vlahovic would be a very smart operation. I have the feeling that behind this blow there is the mind of the real Juventus owner: John Elkann. I speak from feelings, not because I have direct contact. Juventus would anticipate an operation that it would have done in the summer, it has carried out a capital increase that allows it to find liquidity. It would reduce the risk of staying out of the Champions League and, consequently, losing the proceeds for next year “. See also Sara's liposculpture anesthetist asked the surgeon to stop the operation

How do you judge Allegri’s words after Milan?

“These are the statements of those who know the locker room, or those who know limits and defects. I admire a lot Allegri, is trying to restore order to the Juventus game. He has collected a series of positive results, but we must be patient. Juventus is growing but is still in ‘care’. I want to congratulate Rugani on the match against Milan, he is proving to be a Juventus player. “

Vlahovic removes Dybala from Juventus?

“I’m afraid so. As a fan, I have always liked Dybala. Now he is paying for so many physical problems that he has been dragging on for some time. The attitudes recently taken by Juventus towards him suggest that the club is ready to renounce his contract renewal. I think his muscle problems were born in a Champions League game a while ago. The coach was Sarri but it is not a controversy against him. Except that, since then, Dybala has seen his condition worsen because he was not physically ready yet. ” But be careful because the sensational announcement came a short while ago: Vlahovic is done! But not only: “Also another surprise is coming!” <<< See also F1 | Red Bull: how much work to find the perfect set up!

