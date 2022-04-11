Thomas Tuchel wants avoid giving clues about their approaches to the party of Tuesday. After his resounding victory in the south of England, Chelsea have plunged into a deep secrecy and will only travel to Madrid to play the second leg. A decision that breaks with the tradition of the Champions League, in which visiting teams do their last training session at the rival’s stadium.

As a consequence, the Tuchel press conference It will not be at the Santiago Bernabéu either and it can be followed by videoconference. At 11:00 Spanish time, the German coach will speak with the media from Chelsea Sports City, in Cobhammore than 20 kilometers from London.

That’s where the team blue prepare stealthily your assault on the Bernabeu. Between Sunday and Monday, Chelsea have two days of talks and closed door workouts to turn around an uphill tieand it is that they need their best version in attack to score three goals, at least.

Azpilicueta and Lukaku, on the wire

Chelsea is Cesar Azpilicueta earring. The captain of him gave positive for coronavirus last friday and wait for a negative result to be able to enter the call for Tuesday. Although he is physically well, the diagnosis is recent and Tuchel already reckons that he will surely have to set up a circumstance defense, with Thiago Silva as foreman.

Other probable low It’s Romelu’s Lukaku, who also missed the game against Southampton, although it is not a serious setback for Chelsea, who have Havertz for reference. Werner could be one of his companions after his two goals against Southampton, but Tuchel was strangely severe with him in the Press conference back and it seems unwilling to take him out Of start.

However, they are expected changes compared to departure. In addition to Marcos Alonso and Kovacic, Ziyech could be important again andn the Bernabéu, where three years ago it was presented to the world with ajax shirt and beat Real Madrid by a surprising 1-4 in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.