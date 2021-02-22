Inertia is a powerful force. When the protesters no longer remember who Pablo Hasél is, the gatherings and programs continue to fill hours with debates about freedom of expression. They are tedious discussions where almost everyone agrees that adolescent rumbling does not deserve jail. Those who believe that the injuries and celebrations of shots to the neck demand the intervention of a judge and those who deny that there is a criminal reproach have been approaching as more raps and tweets of the aforementioned have transpired. Now, the seconds say no jail, but a slap from his mother would not have hurt.

