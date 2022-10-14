Cobaes 02 managed to stand out on the third day of the Sinaloense Women’s Volleyball Tournament, which takes place at the Aurelio Rodriguez Ituarte Sports City.

The pupils of Professor Luis Serrano Bastidas beat the strong team of Owls in a close duel Directed by Professor Paúl Gaxiola.

In other results of the day, the high school students from Cobaes 02 easily beat the students from Conalep II with partials of 25-4 and 25-7; The powerful Rockie Team wins Conalep II 25-5 and 25-6; Rockie Team dominates the Aguilas Conalep with a score of 25-23 and 25-5.

Águilas Conalep wins a close duel against Cobras 25-22 and 30-28; Owls outpace Cobras 25-17, 25-17; and in what was the match of the day, Cobaes 02 dominated the Owls in 3 sets with partials of 25-19, 16-25 and 15-12.

The players from Cobaes 02 stood out on the third day, the four Aylin Soto and the central Paulina Inclanand by the Rockie Team the skilled four Crisbeth Camargo.