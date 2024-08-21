Ciudad Juarez.- Campus 11 of the Colegio de Bachilleres del Estado de Chihuahua (COBACH), held an “Academic Gala”, in which together with the maquiladora company Cummins, it awarded students with the best averages of each group of the 2024-A semester, of which, five young people with an average of 10 placed the plaque with their name on the honor roll.

During the ceremony, the director of Campus 11, Erika Aidé Enríquez, thanked the maquiladora company for its collaboration, which has supported and been part of this great achievement.

He also acknowledged the commitment and work of the students who now see their efforts reflected, some of whom have already begun their professional academic training and will now go down in the history of the school by being included in the honor roll.

Silvia Yohana Villalobos Alvarado, president of the Student Association of the previous generation and one of the recognized students, highlighted that, together with the school directors, teaching staff and administrative staff, they have achieved all of this.

“I would also like to thank Cummins for believing in the transformative power of education and for investing in our future. Their support is a fundamental part of the success of each one of us,” said Silvia Yohana.

In turn, the COBACH coordinator in the Northern Zone, Laura Robledo Vega, praised the director’s efforts and the company’s collaboration to ensure that students obtain additional recognition to those already acquired.

“We are very pleased to see how parents support their children, who today see that dream come true, celebrating not only that some of them have completed this stage of high school, but also that they are young people of excellence,” said Robledo Vega.

Representing Cummins were Monserrat Osorio, Jessica Trujillo and Jennifer Hernández, who invited the young people to continue forward, exploring and learning, always making a difference.

The event took place at the Center for Resources for Study and Learning (CREA), which was inaugurated last semester with the aim of generating a space where students can develop their academic and cultural talent in a creative and safe way, with the participation and support of Cummins.