11/08/2024 – 10:11

The Brazilian Olympic Committee will pay R$4.6 million to Brazilian medalists at the Paris Olympic Games. Brazil ended its participation in the competition with three golds, seven silvers and ten bronzes.

The country’s main highlight in this edition was the gymnast Rebecca Andradewith a gold on the floor, two silvers (one in the all-around and one in the vault) and bronze in women’s team gymnastics. She alone will receive R$826,000 from the COB.

Another woman who stood out in this edition of the Olympic Games was the judoka Beatriz Souza. In her first participation in the competition, the athlete won gold in the women’s category “over 78kg” and bronze in the mixed team competition in judo. With the medals, the athlete will pocket R$ 392 thousand.

See how much each Brazilian athlete received:

Rebeca Andrade (artistic gymnastics): R$826 thousand (gold + two individual silvers + team bronze); Beatriz Souza (judo): R$392 thousand (individual gold + team bronze) Ana Patrícia (beach volleyball): R$350,000 (gold in doubles); Duda (beach volleyball): R$350,000 (gold in doubles); Willian Lima (judo): R$252 thousand (individual silver + team bronze); Isaquias Queiroz (sprint canoeing): R$210,000 (individual silver); Tatiana Weston-Webb (surfing): R$210,000 (individual silver) Caio Bonfim (racewalking): R$210 thousand (individual silver); Larissa Pimenta (judo): R$182 thousand (individual bronze + team bronze); Alison dos Santos (athletics): R$140 thousand (individual bronze); Rayssa Leal (skateboard): R$ 140 thousand (individual bronze); Bia Ferreira (boxing): R$140 thousand (individual bronze); Gabriel Medina (surfing): R$ 140 thousand (individual bronze); Augusto Akio (skateboard): R$ 140 thousand (individual bronze); Edival Pontes (taekwondo): R$ 140 thousand (individual bronze); Flávia Saraiva (artistic gymnastics): R$56 thousand (bronze for teams); Jade Barbosa (artistic gymnastics): R$56 thousand (bronze for teams); Lorrane Oliveira (artistic gymnastics): R$56 thousand (team bronze); Júlia Soares (artistic gymnastics): R$56 thousand (bronze for teams); Rafaela Silva (judo): R$42 thousand (team bronze); Ketleyn Quadros (judo): R$42 thousand (bronze for teams); Leonardo Gonçalves (judo): R$42 thousand (team bronze); Rafael Macedo (judo): R$42 thousand (team bronze); Guilherme Schmidt (judo): R$42 thousand (team bronze); Daniel Cargnin (judo): R$42 thousand (team bronze); Rafael Silva (judo): R$42 thousand (team bronze); Women’s soccer team: R$35,000 (for each player for the silver medal); Women’s volleyball team: R$32,000 (for each player for the bronze medal).

Amounts will not have income tax deductions

After a popular debate in the country about charging tax on prize money received by medal-winning athletes at the Paris Olympics, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) published on Thursday, the 8th, a Provisional Measure to exempt prizes from income tax.

The text, published in Official Gazette of the Unionincludes prizes paid to athletes by the COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee) among income exempt from income tax. The measure was also extended to para-athletes who receive prizes from the CPB (Brazilian Paralympic Committee).

The MP also establishes that the exemption is valid from July 24, 2024, that is, from the start of the Paris Olympic Games.

Check out the awards offered by COB in Paris

Individual sports

Gold medal – R$ 350 thousand

Silver medal – R$ 210 thousand

Bronze medal – R$ 140 thousand

Team sports (teams of 2 to 6 athletes)

Gold medal – R$ 700 thousand

Silver medal – R$ 420 thousand

Bronze medal – R$ 280 thousand

Team sports (teams with more than 6 athletes)