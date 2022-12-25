THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, December 25, 2022, 15:53



With autumn, low temperatures, rain and warm clothes are here to stay. During the first months of this season, doubts about how much should be wrapped up are frequent, something that happens both for humans and furry ones. People know when they are cold, but in the case of pets it can be more difficult to detect it. In this sense, the specialist in pet products Tiendanimal offers some basic recommendations to prevent the health of dogs from being affected.

What types of dogs tend to need shelter



In the case of families with dogs, going outside is part of their routines to ensure their well-being and good physical condition, whether in seasons with warm or cold and humid temperatures, but it is necessary to pay attention to their special characteristics to know whether or not you need warm clothing. As they explain: «Protection from the cold in dogs varies depending on their morphology, whether it is a large or small dog, whether it has short or long hair, or whether it is a puppy, an adult or an elderly one. In fact, in the case of the latter, we must pay even more attention to this issue since their greater vulnerability can cause the cold to lead to bronchitis, arthritis or even pneumonia.

Beyond the breed of dog, there are some that, due to their physical condition or special needs, are more susceptible to cold. As the experts explain: «These are puppies, the elderly, hairless dogs or sick animals, as well as certain dog breeds such as greyhounds, pinchers and other breeds that do not have a good undercoat. All of them will need extra care with the arrival of the cold. In addition, beyond protecting them from the cold when they are stationary and moving, they also help prevent parasites or even attacks by another dog. On the contrary, healthy, young and dynamic animals, which have a healthy natural coat of hair and do not present an apparent sensation of cold, initially, would not require these extra coats”.

In this sense, it will be key to understand the signs that the pet can give. The most common symptom will be tremors, frequent in small breeds, as well as in short-haired or hairless dogs. “In these cases, it is recommended to shelter a dog, either with the use of a sweater or a coat specially designed for dogs,” they mention. Other symptoms that can be found and that indicate that the dog is getting cold are muscle stiffness, very cold skin or even drowsiness, in more extreme cases.

What coat is the most suitable for your pet?



Depending on the structure of the dog, it is best for the coat to cover the entire back, from the base to the tail, since it is the part of the body that is most exposed to the outside. “The neck is also a very vulnerable area and it should not be left unprotected, if we want to properly insulate them from the cold,” they add. Likewise, it is advisable to avoid rigid or overly padded garments that may limit your dog’s mobility, and opt for elastic fabrics that are comfortable and warm, which can be used both at home and when going for a walk.

In the case of rain, it is common for the dog to return home wet or with damp fur after the walk, something that can lead to lung problems, if its health is delicate. In this sense, a coat with a raincoat, which protects it from rain and snow, can help to adequately insulate the dog, combining it, once we get home, with a good session of toweling and drying, so that it is completely dry. .