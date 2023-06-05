Of the 125 municipalities that make up the Mexico statethere was only one in which the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM), announced that it was not possible to install a polling place, specifically in the community of Agua Amarga, in the municipality of Coatepec Harinas.

This is because on May 18, residents set a vehicle on fire outside the Government Palace, demanding the lack of insecurity after the kidnapping of the delegate of said locality, by members of a criminal organization.

Given this, elements of the National Guard went to the site to reinforce security; however, the conditions for this Sunday, June 4, were not ideal to be able to install the polling place as part of the state elections.

In this way, it was reported as the only polling place not installed, although residents intended to install it in a place that did not correspond to the one established but it was not possible, so the community of Agua Amarga could not exercise their vote.

In addition, it was pointed out that it could not be installed in another place because they would have to annul the votes, and it ended up being confirmed as the only incident regarding the impossibility of installing a polling place during this electoral day.