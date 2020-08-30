The Alcyons beach is one of them. At low tide, there is sand, but also rocks. Families fish for crabs and shells there, but on the water, surfers have a blast.Manou, a native of the country, has carved out a reputation as a big wave surfer.
“This beach is a love story”, How the surfer, who is attached to this almost virgin environment. The small quiet cove is the starting point for a very hectic surf spot. This is where it is possible to face a huge wave called “avalanche”. In heavy swells, it can reach more than six meters.Manou is part of the small group of seasoned surfers capable of the surf.
