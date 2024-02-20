Home page World

Sandra Sporer

The dream beach of Baia del Silenzio is a tourist magnet. In order to combat overcrowding, tourists will in future have to pay an entrance fee of five euros.

Sestri Levante – soaking up the sun and spending a relaxing day on the beach sounds fantastic. In many places, however, the reality is somewhat more sober. Space is limited, the beaches are crowded and – not least because of the tourists themselves – littered. You can avoid plastic waste on vacation with a little initiative. These conditions are also increasingly becoming a thorn in the side of communities in Italy. An entrance fee is therefore increasingly required for access to the beach. The municipality of Sestri Levante in Liguria also wants to use this model in the future.

A community in Liguria defends itself against the influx of visitors with a beach fee – tourists pay five euros

The place is an attraction for many visitors, especially because of the breathtaking sandy beach of the Baia del Silenzio (Bay of Silence). Francesco Solinas, the mayor of the town, has proposed to the beach operators to introduce a beach fee of five euros for tourists in the 2024 summer season, reports the Italian news agency Ansa.

In addition, the measure is intended to help limit the number of visitors. In the future, no more than 400 guests will be allowed on the beach at the same time. However, locals and children are still allowed to visit the beach free of charge.

Growing trend: More and more places are charging entrance fees for beaches

The income from the beach fee should be reinvested and benefit both the community and tourists. “The income from entrance fees is used to ensure all services, including the costs of security, lifeguards and beach cleaning,” the portal quotes travelnews.ch Mayor Solinas.

With the introduction of a beach fee, Sestri Levante is following a growing trend. In 2024, tourists in many parts of Italy will have to pay for a relaxing day at the beach. But tourists don't just cause problems on the beaches. Apparently more and more holidaymakers are behaving inconsiderately and this is increasing enact new laws that criminalize rowdy behavior on the part of tourists. (sp)

